Governor recognizes law enforcement agencies at 2018 Opioid Summit

Governor Henry McMaster recognized 15 South Carolina law enforcement agencies Thursday at the 2018 Governor’s Opioid Summit.

About 2,000 people attended the summit in Columbia, which included a recognition ceremony and informational workshops for community leaders, law enforcement officers, health officials and behavioral health administrators. This is the second year for the summit.

“Any time you have that much talent and that much experience in one place attacking the same situation you can make some real progress and the progress that we’ve made is reflected in the nine or 10 laws that we’ve passed in the last year,” McMaster said.

In December 2017 Governor McMaster declared the opioid epidemic in South Carolina a public health emergency.

In June the Opioid Emergency Response Team released the state’s Opioid Emergency Response Plan, which focuses on four primary priorities: education and communication, prevention and response, treatment and recovery, and law enforcement coordination.

Also in June McMaster signed nine bills into law aimed at combatting the opioid epidemic, which included bills increasing education requirements for prescribers, expanding the ability for treatment organizations to distribute Naloxone, and limiting the maximum number of days that an initial opioid-based prescription can be issued to seven.

In his 2018-19 Executive Budget, McMaster allocated $10 million in funding for treatment, prevention, and education efforts. His recommendation was approved by the General Assembly and the governor signed a budget into law that included these funds.

“I’m very encouraged with the strides that we’ve made and we’re going to make more,” he said.

In addition to the laws passed by legislators, 6,600 law enforcement officers in South Carolina have been trained to administer the anti-overdose drug Naloxone. The 15 law enforcement agencies recognized at the summit administered a total of 306 doses of the drug to overdose patients to date.

McMaster said the success comes from different entities working together.

“That is a rare sight to see in any endeavor,” he said. “Those people from all over the state, different stations, different views, different parts of the puzzle or parts of the solution and I am confident that with the determination and dedication in that room, we will get it done.”

When McMaster addressed the conference after lunch, he compared the current effort fighting opioids to Operation Jackpot in the 1980s that targeted four major international drug cartels and led to 133 people indicted on federal drug trafficking charges. Prior to the investigation, nearly $1 billion in drugs were brought into South Carolina for distribution, according to the Governor. McMaster was U.S. Attorney at the time and was one of many agencies involved in the investigation.

“We knew we had a problem but we didn’t know how to solve it until we got all the different people who had information and understanding together and then we solved that problem,” he said. “That’s the same thing we can do right here. With the laws that we’ve passed recently and the innovation and the ideas and the insight and collaborations that are going on among people in this room we can have successes like that.”

“Collaboration, communication and cooperation among the agencies, the private sector people, mom and dad. Schools. The churches. Everybody. When everybody realizes this is a problem and they’re willing to add their insight and understanding into it as part of a team, that’s when you get things done,” he said.