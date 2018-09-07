South Carolina earns an overall grade of “C” in report for treatment of patients with rheumatic diseases

A new report is out that is a state by state look at rheumatic diseases and how the states stack up in treatment.

Dr. Christopher Mecoli of the American College of Rheumatology told South Carolina Radio Network that there is room for improvement for the state, but it’s not alone. “Overall the state received a grade of a “C.” Which puts it good company. The majority of states in the country received a grade of a “C.”

Rheumatic diseases are characterized by inflammation that affects the connecting or supporting structures of the body, most commonly the joints, but also sometimes the tendons, ligaments, bones, and muscles.

There are over 100 types of rheumatic diseases. Rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and lupus are some of the most commonly known, but others include gout, Sjögren’s syndrome, scleroderma and psoriatic arthritis.

The Rheumatic Disease Report Card is a first-of-its-kind report from the American College of Rheumatology and its Simple Tasks public awareness campaign seeks to answer the question, “How easy is it to live with rheumatic disease in my state?”

Mecoli said that improvement can begin with being informed. “I think it starts by just by disseminating information. And one way to do that is for both patients and their healthcare providers to basically look at this data closely.”

See the full report here SimpleTasks.org/ReportCard.