City of Charleston wants judge to reverse decision on tour-guide licensing

The city of Charleston has filed a legal request asking a judge to reverse his ruling that the city can’t require a license for paid tour guides The Post and Courier reports.

A U.S. District Judge on Aug. 3 ruled that the policy was an unconstitutional burden on free speech. The 25-page motion filed last week makes arguments as to why the decision should be changed.

The city said no other way to protect its tourism industry was displayed that would be less of an inconvenience and that licensing to require proper knowledge is content neutral and does not infringe on free speech.

The city plans to continue giving the test for voluntary certification, and the major tour companies have said they will continue to hire only guides who have passed it.

If the judge doesn’t change his ruling and it is appealed to a higher court, it could be years before a decision is made.