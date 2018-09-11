McMaster, Smith suspend campaigns for governor ahead of hurricane

Both Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and his Democratic challenger state Rep. James Smith said Monday they were suspending all campaign activities because of Hurricane Florence.

“Due to the serious nature of Hurricane Florence, the campaign is temporarily suspending all public events,” the governor’s campaign spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg said in an email. “The governor is focused on preparing the state for the possible impact of this hurricane, and we encourage all South Carolinians to take the appropriate steps to stay safe.”

McMaster will likely stay in the spotlight anyway as he and other state officials give daily briefings ahead of and after the storm’s approach into Carolinas waters.

The governor’s campaign made the announcement Monday morning. Smith’s campaign continued on as normal for several more hours before ultimately making a similar announcement in the afternoon.

“This is a time to help our friends and neighbors get ready for this potential disaster any way we can, not for politics,” Smith said in a campaign release. “We urge each and every South Carolinian to take appropriate measures to stay safe.”

Smith spoke to reporters on the Statehouse grounds Monday morning in what had been a planned announcement on veterans affairs. The campaign canceled a Columbia fundraiser Monday evening, however.