Gov. McMaster’s evacuation orders mandatory, but hard to enforce

Gov. McMaster’s evacuation for Florence mandatory, but it’s hard to enforce. McMaster ordered the mandatory evacuation of most of the state’s counties on the coast this week.

The Post and Courier reports that the law that gives him the power to declare an emergency order evacuation does not lay out any punishments for anyone who does not evacuate.

With first responders busy getting ready for the storm they most likely will not be going out to find those who did not evacuate.

Few states make it a crime for not following a governor’s evacuation orders.

A state law doesn’t use the word mandatory, the governor has the power to declare an emergency and then order an evacuation.

McMaster said that if you see storm surge inundate your home it was your choice to witness it.