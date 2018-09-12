Interstate 26 lanes reversed ahead of schedule for Hurricane Florence evacuation

Lane reversal along eastbound Interstate 26 got underway ahead of schedule Tuesday at 11 am rather than the scheduled noon time slot.

Early Tuesday morning the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol started the work of reversing traffic on eastbound Interstate 26 between Charleston and Columbia.

Gov. McMaster ordered the lanes reversed for the evacuation.

Officials Tuesday during a press conference said that the lane reversal would end six hours before the storm makes landfall.

The Post and Courier reports that traffic was lighter than average on the interstate in the North Charleston area Tuesday, I-26 was carrying more westbound traffic than usual in the Harleyville area, where daily commuting traffic would have less influence on the numbers.

Schools and many businesses were closed Tuesday. Many neighborhoods showed little evidence of people getting ready for the hurricane. In Mount Pleasant and North Charleston, pre-filled sandbags went quickly. Some gas stations had no fuel.

The reversal on the major highways is intended to ease traffic as people flee from the cost due to mandatory evacuations.