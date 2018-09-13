All scheduled commercial flights in and out of Myrtle Beach International Airport cancelled Friday

Air carriers have canceled all scheduled commercial flight operations into and out of the Myrtle Beach International Airport for Friday, September 14. While American Airlines and Spirit

Airlines have extended its cancelations through Saturday, September 15.

In a release, the airport stated that in advance of Hurricane Florence making landfall, air carriers have canceled all commercial flights operations for Friday, September 14, 2018. Once the Hurricane makes landfall, airlines will then determine when to re-commence scheduled flight operations.

For commercial flight status updates passengers must contact their airline, not the Airport. If passengers have flight reservations they should verify that their airline has their contact information (e.g., cell phone number and/or email address); the air carrier will notify passengers of flight changes. If passengers have questions about an airlines re-booking and/or cancellation policies they should visit:

Reminder, the Airport is not a hurricane shelter.