SC military installations remove aircraft to safety

Military installations throughout South Carolina have flown aircraft to safety ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Although many of the aircraft assigned to McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover were already deployed to southwest Asia for Operation Inherent Resolve, the remaining F-16s were flown to Florida on Wednesday.

“The remaining F-16s that did not deploy… were at McEntire and so we deployed the rest of them to Florida,” 169th Fighter Wing public affairs chief Capt. Stephen Hudson said. “We hurrivaced them(“hurricane evacuation”).”

The SC Air National Guard F-16s were flown to Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead Florida.

The base’s helicopters may be called upon for the hurricane. They are “bedded down” at McEntire and in the Upstate.

“Some of those other aircraft we’ve got up at the Donaldson Center in Greenville,” Hudson said. “And those also have been bedded down for protection from the storm. So they’re available immediately after the storm when the winds actually die down and it’s safe enough for them to fly.”

Meanwhile, 24 C-17 aircraft from Joint Base Charleston were flown to safe haven locations at Scott Air Force Base and MidAmerica Airport in Illinois and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. Shaw Air Force Base sent its F-16s to Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida for the duration of the hurricane.