SC military installations remove aircraft to safety

Military installations throughout South Carolina have flown aircraft assigned to state bases to safety ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Although many of the aircraft assigned to McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover have been deployed to southwest Asia for Operation Inherent Resolve, the remaining F-16s were flown to Florida Wednesday.

“The remaining F-16s that did not deploy with the package overseas, the combat package, were at McEntire and so we deployed the rest of them to Florida,” said Capt. Stephen Hudson, Chief of Public Affairs for the 169th Fighter Wing of the South Carolina Air National Guard. “We hurrivaced them–so the hurricane evacuation, or as we call it, the hurrivac.”

The F-16s were flown to Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead Florida.

“The hurrivac took place yesterday afternoon and we safely moved the F-16s down to Homestead Air Reserve Base in lower Florida, in the lower part of Florida, South Florida, for the protection of the aircraft,” Hudson said.

The SCANG helicopters may be called upon for the hurricane response, such as those used for the SCHART team. They are “bedded down” at McEntire and in the Upstate.

“Some of those other aircraft we’ve got up at the Donaldson Center in Greenville,” Hudson said. “And those also have been bedded down for protection from the storm so they’re available immediately after the storm when the winds actually die down and it’s safe enough for them to fly. Then the aircraft are available to start our response.”

From Joint Base Charleston, 24 C-17 aircraft were flown to safe haven locations at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, MidAmerica Airport, Illinois and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Shaw Air Force Base sent its F-16s to Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida for the duration of the hurricane.