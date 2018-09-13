Team South Carolina prepares for Hurricane Florence

The South Carolina Emergency Response Team continues to track Hurricane Florence and remains fully dedicated to preparing for the storm’s potential impact on South Carolina. Forecasters say that Florence is currently a Category 3 hurricane and has the capacity to bring record amounts of rain to South Carolina.

South Carolina National Guard Adjutant General, Major General Robert Livingston, said that they are getting ready for operations after Florence. “We are poised and continuing to shift assets. The governor’s orders allows us to shift assets throughout the state to be prepared after the storm for search and rescue, further evacuations, security and clearing of routes,” said Livingston Wednesday afternoon at a briefing at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division headquarters in Lexington County.

The South Carolina National Guard has more than 2,100 soldiers and airmen on duty and 50 members of the State Guard.

“We have federal military assets available. The fact is we’ll actually have a helicopter carrier and littoral ship after the storm that’s available to help us. So, the assets are there,” Livingston said.

The State Emergency Operations Center is fully operational, staffed by emergency personnel from various state agencies and emergency organizations. The SEOC will be operational 24 hours a day until further notice.

The path of Hurricane Florence is uncertain, according to National Hurricane Center forecasters. Residents should continue to monitor local media and official, verified social media accounts from public safety agencies for the latest information on the South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s website at www.scemd.org.