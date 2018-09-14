SC Department of Public Safety says stay off roads during storm

Director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, Leroy Smith is urging people to stay off the roads during the storm. “In terms of post-landfall roadway conditions, it will be very dangerous. And if you don’t have a need to be on the roadway we ask that you please stay off the roads.”

He said he can’t emphasize enough that you should never drive through a flooded roadway. “The phrase turn around don’t drown could not be more important than now.”

Smith said a flooded roadway may not only be impassable, it could be hiding something. “There could be downed power lines, trees, debris.”

He said if a road has been closed by the state or local municipality and it has been barricaded, that means the road is not passable. “Don’t drive around the barricade.”

Do not walk through moving water. Six inches of moving water can make you fall. “Don’t use or play in standing water for recreational purposes. There could be a lot of safety risks associated with that,” Smith said Thursday at the governor’s daily press briefing on Hurricane Florence at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division headquarters in Lexington County.

Evacuation shelter locations, emergency information for residents, ways to volunteer and how to donate goods are at scemd.org.