President Trump approves federal reimbursements for Florence-related response costs

President Donald Trump has approved federal reimbursements for any South Carolina or local government costs associated with responses to Tropical Storm Florence.

The state Emergency Management Division says the president approved Gov. Henry McMaster’s request for disaster relief on Monday. The declaration covers the five coastal counties under last week’s evacuation order — Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown and Horry, along with Marion, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties further inland.

The designation allows agencies to get up to 75 percent reimbursement from FEMA for storm work in those counties. It also offers a similar match after the storm for infrastructure repairs and “hazard mitigation” to help ease future impacts. The number of counties will likely increase as flooding worsens later this week.

Elizabeth Turner has been named as the federal coordinating officer in the affected area. Turner said additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of further damage assessments.