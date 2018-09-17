Residents of Nichols evacuate fearing repeat of Hurricane Matthew flooding

With flooding from nearly two years ago still fresh in their memory residents of the Town of Nichols gets out ahead of what could be more devastating high water.

Many residents have evacuated after hearing projections that flooding from Hurricane Florence could hit the Marion County town for the second time in all most two years.

The State newspaper reports that officials went door to door in the town Saturday urging residents to leave telling flooding will likely occur.

State officials expect flooding from the Waccamaw, Little Pee Dee and Pee Dee rivers later this week.

In October 2016 Hurricane Matthew caused the Lumber and Little Pee Dee rivers to flood and ravaging the town of about 350. The town has struggled to rebuild since that flooding.