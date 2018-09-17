Residents of Nichols evacuate, fearing repeat of Hurricane Matthew flooding

With flooding from nearly two years ago still fresh in their memory, residents of Nichols are evacuating ahead of what could be more devastating high water.

Many residents have left the small town in Marion County, which still has not fully recovered after 2016 destroyed the majority of homes there. The latest projections from the National Weather Service warn a similar story could play out again this week as rainfall from now-former Tropical Storm Florence makes its way downriver.

The State newspaper reports that officials went door to door in the town Saturday urging residents to leave. Department of Natural Resources chief Alvin Taylor told reporters in a press conference that most residents followed orders this weekend.

State officials expect flooding from the Waccamaw, Little Pee Dee and Pee Dee rivers later this week.

The town’s population was 350 residents prior to Hurricane Matthew and it has struggled to rebuild since then. One person drowned when the rising waters reached his home.