SC insurance agency issues emergency regulations to assist consumers after Florence

Soon come the insurance claims.

In the aftermath of Florence, South Carolina Department of Insurance director Ray Farmer said his agency can offer assistance if you need help with filling a claim.

“In the event that any of our consumers has a question, an issue with an insurance company, we’re here to help,” he told South Carolina Radio Network.

He said you should contact your insurance company immediately after finding damage.

Farmer issued Emergency Regulation 69-79, which imposes a 60-day moratorium on cancellations for nonpayment of premiums and on non-renewals for insureds directly impacted by Florence. The 60-day moratorium began Friday and ends November 13.

Farmer said the emergency regulation will help give South Carolinians some extra time to focus on their family and immediate needs before worrying about insurance notices or paperwork.

“If any consumer has any questions at all please go on our website at doi.sc.gov,” said Farmer.

The agency also issued Emergency Order 2018-EO-001 ordering those licensed or authorized to transact the business of insurance in South Carolina to comply with the requirements of Emergency Regulation 69-79. The emergency regulation provides a number of other protections for consumers, including:

Requiring insurers to consider exceptions to proof of loss deadlines and contract or underwriting requirements for those insureds directly impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Prohibiting insurers from canceling or nonrenewing policies solely because of claims resulting from Hurricane Florence.

Suspending late payment, reinstatement, or insufficient funds fees along with any other fee, penalty, or interest charge resulting from an insured’s temporary inability to submit premium payments for those insureds directly impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Allowing insureds to request a duplicate copy of their policy at no additional cost.

Permitting claims payments to be made via prepaid debit card or electronic transfer provided certain conditions are met. · Requiring one early or replacement prescription refill

For purposes of this regulation, an insured directly impacted by Hurricane Florence means the insured has experienced emergency conditions that make it difficult for the insured to timely act or respond to insurance notices, documentation requests or timely pay premiums.

For more insurance information regarding Hurricane Florence, please go to doi.sc.gov/storm.