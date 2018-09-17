SC National Guard uses lessons learned from Hurricane Hugo

When disaster strikes, the South Carolina National Guard is there to help.

The Army National Guard and the Air National Guard have been practicing their disaster responses for years. And they are activated for Hurricane Florence.

“This is all part of a very large effort that goes years in the making. The guard, along with the other state emergency management assets and to include other state agencies routinely train together,” said General Roy McCarty with the South Carolina National Guard.

“Our benchmark goes back to Hurricane Hugo,” he said. “A lot of our planning and preparation was built around lessons that we learned from Hurricane Hugo and we have worked over the years to build plans, to address the shortfalls that we had there. We conducted exercises.”

And with four disasters in four years, the South Carolina National Guard has gotten lots of practice perfecting its disaster response.

About 2600 personnel have been activated statewide in both the National Guard and Air National Guard.

“Both personnel and equipment we hope will be in position to effect any rescues that may be necessary or to get supplies into areas that could be affected by localized flooding,” he said.

“Get back in and begin the recovery operations that we can get people back into their affected areas back into their homes, back to their businesses as quickly as possible to ensure that we get our economy back up and normalize life as quick as we can,” McCarty said.