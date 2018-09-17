DNR: Rivers are rising in eastern SC

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said rivers in the Pee Dee are above their moderate flood stage.

DNR Director Alvin Taylor said flood waters in the Little Pee Dee, Lumber and Waccamaw rivers could be around for a while.

“Those flood waters could stay in place for seven to ten days,” Taylor said at a briefing Sunday.

The National Guard and other water rescue crews have already evacuated dozens of homes in Conway, Mullins, Nichols and Wallace.

Taylor said never drive through a flooded roadway. “As we’ve said every time, driving in flooded areas can be very hazardous.”

Three of the seven deaths blamed on the impacts of Tropical Storm Florence in South Carolina have occurred where water had covered roadways. The latest victim was found Monday along a road near the town of McColl. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office told WMBF-TV the man had drowned while trying to cross floodwaters. They did not immediately identify the victim Monday night.

Rivers are expected to continue rising throughout the week as fallen rainwater migrates downriver from North Carolina. River cresting — or its highest flood level — is not expected to occur until Thursday or Friday in Marion and Horry County.

“We do know that we have high water coming,” Taylor said.