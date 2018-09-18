Evacuated areas in South Carolina being patrolled by law enforcement

The parts of the state that are still evacuated after the hurricane are being looked after by law enforcement.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Chief Mark Keel Tuesday at the governor’s briefing on the recovery said that the areas are being patrolled. “Law enforcement is out in force in these areas that have been evacuated. We are there to keep the peace, but we are also there to protect people’s property and their lives.”

Keel said that it’s a joint effort by state agencies. “We have 402, a combination of 402 personnel assigned to the affected areas.”

“Those individuals are providing security to the affected areas, the areas that have been evacuated. In addition, they are doing patrols and doing welfare checks,” said Keel.

Keel said that various personnel is stationed in the affected counties. “Currently we have 43 assigned to Chesterfield County. We have ten in Darlington County. We have 95 in Marion County. We have 159 in Horry County. 13 in Marlboro. 41 in Dillion County and 13 in Florence County.”

He said lawlessness will not be tolerated.