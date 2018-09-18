SC Agritourism: May-Lan Tree Plantation

The festivities run from October through Christmas at May-Lan Tree Plantation in Pelzer.

“You can just have a lot of fun while you’re here,” says owner Sandy Mayberry, whose family has been on the farm for three generations.

Halloween and Christmas, Mayberry says you’ll find family fun at the farm.

“Whether it’s in the pumpkin patch or whether it’s with the Christmas trees, just have lots of fun and make those memories that you can share for a lifetime.”

At Christmas, you can select your own tree as it’s growing in the field, then cut it and throw it on the trailer where employees will wrap it and help you put it on your car.

From goats, pigs, chickens, ducks and other animals to a small corn maze, hayrides, caramel apples and other homemade treats, kids, teachers and parents will have fun–and they might learn something, too. Mayberry is a former teacher and designed many of the attractions as educational opportunities.

“When teachers or when families come they can learn something at the farm as well as have a lot of entertainment,” she says.

“They love our pigs Olivia and Oreo and we have some new goats this year and we have ducks and chickens and pea fowl,” says Mayberry. “You can stand and look at them and talk to them all day. They like attention.”

Mayberry says their goal is to help families make memories.

“While you’re choosing your tree or after you’ve chosen your tree you can toast marshmallows here. You can sample all the ciders and jams and jellies. You can take a hayride,” she said. “We want them to experience farm and family and just a lot of fun. That’s what the farm is all about.

Those memories pass from generation to generation.

“To see children grow up through the years and then they bring their children back,” she says. “That’s been a great incentive to keep on doing this.”

Click here for a link to May-Lan Tree Plantation. For information on farms like May-Lan Tree Plantation to visit, go to SCFarmFun.org.