SC National Guard working 24-hours to complete flood protection for U.S. 501 in Conway

Members of the South Carolina National Guard have been working around the clock to help the South Carolina Department of Transportation protect the major route from the west that accesses Myrtle Beach.

“Team South Carolina is fully engaged and we’re trying to protect as much of the both public and private property as we can and we’re working as fast as we can,” said Lt. Col. Bill Matheny, Commander of the 122nd Engineer Battalion out of Edgefield.

Two engineer battalions are helping to build barriers that will keep floodwaters of the rising Waccamaw river from shutting down U.S. 501 in Conway.

“We are working in support of the South Carolina Department of Transportation,” Matheny said. “One of our big projects is obviously the waterproofing of the flood flight at the Highway 501 Bypass and we’re also here working in support of the City of Conway helping them harden some of their infrastructure to make sure that the flood doesn’t affect that.”

Although Hurricane Florence has passed and evacuations for the South Carolina northern coast have been lifted, the state is bracing for flooding that will occur along rivers in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

“We’re using sand barriers to stop the floodwaters and what that looks like is a 4-by-4 basket that we’re filling up with earth and we’re wrapping it in plastic wrap and that will help prevent the floodwaters from cutting off this critical artery from Conway to Myrtle Beach,” Matheny said.

The 124th Construction Company out of Saluda provided horizontal earthwork equipment and staff necessary to run it. A bridge company was assigned to help Santee Cooper protect its Conway steam plant from flooding.

But as work continues on these projects, the National Guard constantly is looking ahead and planning for its next mission.

“We’re already trying to figure out where we relocate to as the floodwaters come through that puts us in a better position to react to whatever the next phase is,” Matheny said. “If there’s extensive damage in or around the Conway area or something further to the South along the flood basin it puts us in a better position to be flexible and react to what the state leadership needs.”

Matheny said the two battalions have been working around the clock but the cooler temperatures of the overnight are more comfortable than the day shift.

“Trying to keep my soldiers safe and hydrated,” he said. “We did have a couple of heat casualties yesterday (Monday). Had to put them in the aid stations and give them IV’s but we had all of them return to duty. We’re staying in shape as we can but we’re maximizing our efforts so we can keep the citizens safe.”

The SCDOT expects to have the work completed by noon Wednesday.