South Carolina Forestry Commission lifts statewide burning ban

The State Forester has lifted the statewide burning ban, effective immediately. In a release, Monday Forestry Commission officials still urge vigilance when burning outdoors.

The ban was issued last Wednesday because of the limited availability of statewide firefighting resources and personnel, many of whom had been deployed to eastern counties for hurricane evacuation, response, assessment and/or cleanup.

Two types of public outdoor burning are permitted in South Carolina:

Residential Yard Debris Burning

State law requires citizens to notify the Forestry Commission before burning outdoors. In most cases, the law applies to burning leaves, limbs and branches that people clean up from their yards. The notification law does not apply within town or city limits. Find every county’s toll-free notification number on the SCFC homepage or at https://www.state.sc.us/forest/fyard.htm.

Forestry, Wildlife, and Agricultural Burning

State law requires that you notify the Forestry Commission before burning for forestry, wildlife management or agricultural purposes. This includes burning for wildfire hazard reduction, brush control, endangered species management, wildlife habitat improvement, plant disease control, crop residue removal and preparation of land for planting trees or agricultural crops.

All burning for forestry, wildlife and agriculture must comply with SC Smoke Management Guidelines. To make notification, regardless of county, please call (800) 777-3473.