SC Agritourism: Fall in Love at Thompson Farm and Nursery

Fall in love this fall at Thompson Farm and Nursery in Conway.

“We want them to come to the farm, fall in love and get married in Bucksville Hall, which is the shed that’s on the farm,” said Scott Thompson, who turned the farm’s old tractor shed into a venue for weddings and special events.

Thompson farm hosts 50 to 70 weddings a year and offers a corn maze and pumpkin patch on weekends in the fall. Visitors can take hayrides, see outdoor movies, visit the animals, watch duck races and pick out their pumpkins for carving. You can also just sit in a rocking chair and enjoy the landscape.

“Everything we put in we try to appeal to different age groups to where everybody has something to do,” Scott said. New activities are added every year.

He makes the visits educational for school tours and if there are enough to go around, each student who comes with a class in the fall gets a pumpkin or gourd of their own to take home.

“Some of them have never seen cows or pigs or goats, definitely never been able to interact with them the way they can at our farm,” he said.

Scott’s family has been on the land for four generations, with another generation in training.

“It’s more than just a business to us,” he said. “We look forward to seeing the people come year after year and we want to make it a memorable, cost-effective thing for people to do.”

The Thompson family’s experience in amusements encouraged Scott to open the farm to agritourism when he was considering diversification. He said he stayed awake all night one night to brainstorm ideas for the farm.

“We were in the amusement business in Myrtle Beach so when I started looking up agritourism, it felt like the avenue that I probably had a little bit of experience with so that was the direction that I took it,” he said.

He hopes his kids will be the fifth generation of Thompsons to operate the farm.

“Hopefully one of the four children will want to stay and continue what I have started at the farm to make it where other people can continue to enjoy it for years to come,” he said.

The farm hosts special recognition weekends in the fall, including a fundraiser for McCleod hospital children’s cancer center, in honor of his mother who died of cancer.

“We want to try to give back and we would just love for everybody to come out and spend one of those weekends with us,” he said.

For more information on Thompson Farm and Nursery click here. For information on other fun farms to visit in South Carolina, go to SCFarmFun.org.