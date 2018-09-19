Charleston area to see loss of tourism dollars due to hurricane

The Charleston area will feel a loss in tourism dollars as a result of Hurricane Florence.

The Post and Courier reports that an estimate by the Office of Tourism Analysis at the College of Charleston puts that loss at $65 million.

Based on the college’s analysis of previous weather-related occasions in the Lowcountry, the area lost about $9 million a day.

Tourist destinations like Patriots Point, the South Carolina Aquarium and Fort Sumter were closed and hotel reservations dropped.

As many as 26 conventions and meetings were canceled.

Charleston International Airport was also closed Thursday and Friday.