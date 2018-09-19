Duke Energy says no major problems with its stored coal ash in SC due to hurricane

Duke Energy told the South Carolina Public Service Commission this week that it did not have major problems with stored coal ash during the hurricane.

Joe Miller of Duke said that they were in the process of containing coal ash when the storm hit. “At our Sutton facility, this is a Duke Energy Progress facility, we’re currently excavating the ash from the pond at Sutton and placing it in a landfill.”

Miller said that there was some erosion on that landfill during Hurricane Florence. “The vast majority of that ash stayed within the landfill perimeter or on our property,” Miller said a small amount, a slip of about 25 to 30 feet of ash went onto a neighboring property.

There are concerns that state-owned utility Santee Cooper has stored coal ash which could be affected by rising flood waters.

Coal ash is a byproduct of burning coal at power plants and contains metals like mercury and arsenic and can be toxic if it spreads to nearby bodies of water.