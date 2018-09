Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— President Trump stops in Conway to show federal government support as flooding expected to worsen in area

— Two mental health patients drowned when a sheriff’s department van got stuck in rising floodwaters

— Potential for record floodwaters leads to concern about coal ash pits from a former power plant in Conway

— Health officials say two people were exposed to rabies after being bitten or scratched by a kitten