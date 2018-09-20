Gov. McMaster sends letter to congressional delegation asking continued support after Florence

Governor Henry McMaster Thursday sent a letter to South Carolina’s congressional delegation requesting their continued support as the state begins to focus on recovery efforts prior to expected flooding as a result of Hurricane Florence’s historic rainfall.

A copy of the governor’s letter and letters from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) and the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office (SCDRO) can be found here.

The governor’s letter also includes preliminary estimates of the financial impact from the storm from SCEMD and SCDRO. Those estimates are as follows:

Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery ($540 million)

Disaster Relief Fund ($300 million)

Federal Highway Administration ($18 million)

Agriculture ($125 million)

Small Business Administration ($80 million)

National Flood Insurance Program ($165 million)