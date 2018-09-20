Residents in the Pee Dee should begin preparing for second wave of flooding

Residents in the Pee Dee should begin preparing now for a second wave of flooding.

That’s the warning from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) Wednesday. The Waccamaw, Lynches, Little Pee Dee and Big Pee Dee rivers are all forecast to crest this weekend and into early next week.

The South Carolina Emergency Response Team is monitoring and preparing for the water levels of rivers to rise.

Rivers are still rising and will continue to rise for a majority of the week the agency said in a press release

A crew was sent to the Hartsville area in Darlington County to assist with search and rescue operations if needed. And other teams remain on standby ready to respond.

The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) continues to be fully operational, staffed by emergency personnel from multiple state agencies and emergency organizations. The SEOC will be operational 24 hours a day until further notice.

Residents should consider the following safety measures:

People should avoid flooded roads and never move or drive around barricades.

Flooding along rivers in the Pee Dee region is expected to continue for several days.

Residents should be prepared to leave their homes if told to do so by local public safety officials.

Flood waters and standing waters pose various risks, including injury, infectious diseases, chemical hazards and should be avoided.

Residents who have experienced damage can assist state and local agencies in the statewide damage assessment process.

Use the damage assessment tool in the SC Emergency Manager mobile application to send a report to the SCEMD.

Residents should continue to monitor local media and official, verified social media accounts from public safety agencies for the latest information on the South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s website at scemd.org .