SCDNR suspends hunting in flood-affected areas, closes some management properties

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has suspended hunting in some of the areas flooded by Hurricane Florence.

“It’s not something we do frequently,” said wildlife biologist Charles Ruth, SCDNR Big Game Program Coordinator. “But we’ve done it three times in the last three years, which is remarkable.”

Due to the extreme high river level and widespread flooding following Hurricane Florence, the SCDNR has declared a temporary closure for hunting within the Pee Dee and Waccamaw river drainage systems on all game species except for alligator, doves, teal, Canada geese, hogs and coyotes. The flooding has created potential for exploitation of game species that are deprived of their normal escape routes and confined to small areas of high ground.

Effective at 12:01 am on Wednesday, September 19th, a 10-day closure of the hunting season for all game species excluding alligator, dove, teal, Canada geese, hogs and coyotes will be in effect. The current closure will continue until 11:59 pm on Friday, September 28th, 2018. — Information released by SCDNR

Ruth said state law gives SCDNR the authority to make decisions such as suspending hunting, for the protection of game in areas affected by a disaster.

“It’s an ethical type thing. It’s a preservation of game issue,” he said.

“They’re forced out of their normal areas,” Ruth said. “Their normal home range use areas that they’re familiar with, they’re forced out of those areas and they’re not familiar with the area that they’re moving into.”

Ruth said as the floodwaters rise, ground animals will seek higher ground, which can be limited in river swamps.

“They can, obviously, be very vulnerable to hunters,” he said. “They’re outside of their normal areas that they’re familiar with and they don’t have their escape routes. And they can be piled on top of each other, presenting some more vulnerability than normal.”

Ruth said based on past experience, wild animals are self-sufficient when it comes to their survival in a disaster.

“These animals tend to get along with it okay,” he said. “They move out as the water comes up and then they immediately move back into their familiar areas as the water goes down.”

Ruth said there has been little evidence of mass mortality in wild animals in South Carolina during a disaster. He said after a disaster they find individual deaths but rarely any massive die-offs.

He said the DNR is monitoring the flooding situation in the area and will lift the order “as quickly as we can.”

“It’s really an arduous process of trying to do what we feel is in the best interests of the resource and of our sportsmen and not overreach and go too far with it,” Ruth said.

Due to flooding, the SCDNR also closed vehicle access in the following properties in the Pee Dee region:

Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve/WMA

Waccamaw River Heritage Preserve/WMA

Little Pee Dee River Heritage Preserve/WMA

Great Pee Dee Heritage Preserve/WMA

Segars-McKinnon Heritage Preserve

Marsh WMA

Effective at 12 noon on Friday September 21, 2018, Woodbury WMA will be closed to public access.

