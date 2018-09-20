Trump visits Conway, says federal government is ‘behind’ residents

President Donald Trump said during a brief stop in Conway on Wednesday that South Carolina is in for a “rough few days” as floodwaters head downstream following Hurricane Florence.

But the president said his administration is standing by to help.

“The federal government is behind you,” he said during brief remarks at the Horry County emergency operations center. He also toured a nearby neighborhood in the city, which is bracing for floodwaters to rise once again from the Waccamaw River.

Trump spoke after a visit to see damage in North Carolina earlier in the day. The South Carolina segment was not part of the White House’s original trip itinerary, although officials had hinted the president could come across the border.

“All of that water is coming that way (from North Carolina),” Trump said. “A lot of people don’t know that. They assume, you look outside and see this beautiful weather. But, over the next couple days, it’s going to get rough in South Carolina.”

The Waccamaw, Little Pee Dee and Lumber have all surpassed their banks this week, causing flooding for many river towns across the region. Conway is expected to receive record levels for floodwater early next week.

Trump was accompanied by Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Sens. Lindsay Graham and Tim Scott, budget director and former South Carolina U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney. Also in attendance at the emergency operations center was U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, who has been in the region all week.

It was Trump’s first trip to South Carolina since stumping at a reelection rally in West Columba back in June for McMaster’s reelection.