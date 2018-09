Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— SC transportation officials have reopened a closed section of Interstate 95 in Dillon and Florence counties

— Georgetown County leaders are now preparing, knowing they will be the next area hit by Hurricane Florence’s flooding

— Sumter County councilman accused of threatening to kill a woman in front of their son

— Republican US Rep. Ralph Norman and his Democratic challenger Archie Parnell debate overshadowed by opening joke