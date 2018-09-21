Two correctional officers charged with attempting to smuggle drugs into Ridgeland prison

Two Jasper County correctional officers are charged with smuggling drugs into a South Carolina prison.

The state Department of Corrections (SCDC) charged officers Shavonia Glaze and Amanda Wells on several charges this week, including furnishing or attempting to furnish contraband to a prisoner. Both women worked at Ridgeland Correctional Institution in Jasper County.

Warrants say Wells attempted to bring LSD and synthetic marijuana into the prison while Glaze smuggled cocaine.

In addition to the contraband counts, Wells was also charged with misconduct in office and possession of substance with intent to distribute.

South Carolina officials have struggled to stem the flow of contraband into its prisons, with inmates often assisted by the very officers who guard them. The State Grand Jury brought charges against 14 SCDC employees, including 11 officers. Many of those individuals had previously been arrested. Motivations include low employee salaries, staffing shortages and high prices for the contraband inside prison walls.

Ridgeland is a medium-security prison.