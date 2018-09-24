Citadel hosting Director of National Intelligence at Intelligence and Cybersecurity Conference

The Director of National Intelligence and the Deputy Director of the FBI will be at the Citadel Tuesday to speak at the 2018 Intelligence and Cybersecurity Conference.

The Citadel started offering masters degrees in Intelligence and Security Studies in 2016 and bachelors degrees in 2017. Dr. Carl Jensen, Professor and Chair of the Department of Intelligence and Security Studies said the program is very popular with cadets.

“There’s a huge demand for this,” he said. “It’s turned out to be very popular.”

104 members of the freshman class declared it as their major.

“Every year the Citadel puts –commisions between 20 and 25 military intelligence officers and in addition to that, the federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies have always recruited heavily from the Citadel. In 2016, 13 of our graduates were hired by the FBI,” Jensen said. “We thought it was a very natural fit given the mission of the Citadel: the notion of public service, the notion of honor, in addition to what they get in the classroom. It seemed to be a very good fit for the needs of the intelligence community. The sort of folks they want to hire are exactly the type of folks that we produce.”

“The whole notion of ethical and principled leaders, which are the kind of people the intelligence community wants to hire,” he said.

Jensen, a former FBI agent, and the rest of the program faculty have real-world experience in the field.

“What we’re teaching in cybersecurity is exactly the sort of thing they want us to teach,” he said, referring to the demands of future employers.

Jensen said the Citadel is looking forward to hosting the Intelligence and Cybersecurity Conference. This is the third year the Citadel has hosted the conference.

“We’re extremely excited not only in the keynote speakers that we’ve gotten but the panels we’ve been able to put together and also the interest that we’ve had, so for us, it’s a really big deal,” he said.

Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats and Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation David Bowdich are keynote speakers.

“He (Coats) really doesn’t do a lot of these so we were very excited to get him,” Jensen said. “We also have David Bowdich who was the number-two person in the FBI who’s going to speak and they’re going to be speaking about the world that they view, the emerging threats, the challenges that they see.”