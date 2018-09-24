Georgetown County bracing for floods

Officials in Georgetown County are preparing as floodwaters head their direction this week.

At a press conference on Monday, county administrator Sel Hemingway said now is the time get ready.

“We are expected to see peak levels of water levels here in the late hours of Wednesday evening and into early morning hours of Thursday,” he told reporters during the briefing.

Both the Waccamaw and Great Pee Dee rivers, which saw record flooding upstream over the past week, both converge just north of Georgetown.

Hemingway warned travel in Georgetown and Horry counties over the next few days should be avoided due to the flooding potential. “Water covering various roads throughout the system could actually isolate communities, isolate populations of the citizenry,” he said.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is working to install temporary “Aquadam” flood barriers across U.S. Highway 17 in Georgetown in an effort to prevent the area from being cut off if floodwaters do reach expected levels.

SCDOT said there were 144 road closures throughout the state they were keeping an eye on as of Monday afternoon.