One SC Fund gets large donation after Hurricane Florence

A relief fund established after the record 2015 rainfall and resultant flooding will see new life after Hurricane Florence.

Governor Henry McMaster was joined on Friday by UnitedHealth Group executives and Central Carolina Community Foundation director Joanne Turnquist to celebrate UnitedHealth Group’s $500,000 donation to the One SC Fund.

With no fees collected, 100 percent of the fund’s donations will go directly to helping South Carolinians recover from the effects of Hurricane Florence.

“This is the worst of times for many of our friends and families in the Pee Dee, so it’s always wonderful when people and companies like the UnitedHealth Group come forward to help,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in an announcement release.

“We’re deeply concerned about the impact to South Carolina, and we are committed to helping rebuild the state,” UnitedHealthcare of the Carolinas and Georgia CEO Garland Scott said in the release. “We hope other individuals and businesses will consider donating to the One SC Fund and the rebuilding process. I really want to thank the leadership of Governor McMaster and the whole team that is working so hard on behalf of South Carolinians.”

The One SC Fund was created by them-Gov. Nikki Haley in the aftermath of the 2015 flooding and helped with Hurricane Matthew recovery.

Since November 2015, the fund has distributed over $3.4 million and provided food and clothing to over 19,600 people. Organizers said it also helped more than 1,600 families return home after their homes were rendered unlivable from the flood damage.

How to donate to One SC:

Online donations can be made with a credit card at www.OneSCFund.org.

Donors can also mail a check to the Central Carolina Community Foundation One SC Fund to 2711 Middleburg Drive, Suite 213, Columbia, S.C. 29204

With any questions, you can email info@yourfoundation.org or call 803-254-5601.