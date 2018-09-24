Number of people working in SC increases in August

The number of individuals working across South Carolina edged upward to a new record in August, increasing by slightly more than 300 to more than 2,22 million overall, according to the state Department of Workforce and Development (DEW) on Friday.

The agency said unemployment decreased significantly by more than 3,900 people. That was largely due to people leaving the state’s labor force, which fell by 3,600 overall. The large decline in unemployed combined with the small uptick in those with jobs caused the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate to fall to 3.4 percent from July’s estimated 3.6 percent.

“While we are excited to see record employment numbers for the third month in a row, we are cognizant of employment challenges that may be happening around the state due to the effects of Hurricane Florence,” executive director Cheryl Stanton said in the release. “We want South Carolinians to know that we can offer assistance if they have been out of work due to the disaster. Unemployment Insurance is one solution to help people get back on their feet, and, as always, we are here to help individuals find new jobs.”

Since August 2017, more than 9,300 additional people are listed as working, while the state’s overall labor force declined by more than 9,600 people. The number of individuals listed as unemployed fell by nearly 19,000 in that span.

Nationally, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.9 percent.