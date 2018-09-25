Former State Treasurer Ravenel arrested on sex assault charge

Former State Treasurer and reality TV show “Southern Charm” star Thomas Ravenel has been arrested again.

Charleston Police on Monday charged Ravenel with misdemeanor second-degree assault and battery after a former nanny said he forcibly fondled her and tried to take off her clothes. The woman said the incident occurred in January 2015. Police noted in an affidavit that the victim had told her family and took photos of her injuries at the time.

The news was first reported by the political blog FitsNews.

Bravo TV has released a statement saying Ravenel will no longer appear on its show.

The police affidavit goes into graphic detail about the incident. It said Ravenel undressed in front of the victim then grabbed her hand and placed it on his exposed crotch. It states he then attempted to remove her clothing, causing her underwire bra to cut into her skin and shirt to get caught around her neck. The affidavit then states Ravenel grabbed the woman’s vagina and fondled it. When she dropped to the floor to make him stop, she said Ravenel then stuck his penis in her face.

As of Tuesday evening, Ravenel has not commented on the accusation, although his attorney Cameron Blazer called the claim “historical,” according to the Charleston Post & Courier, and said his client “intends to vigorously defend himself.”

Ravenel was forced out as treasurer after his 2007 arrest for cocaine trafficking. He agreed to plead guilty for conspiring to buy and distribute less than 100 grams after entering a rehabilitation program and was sentenced to 10 months in prison. He also pleaded guilty to a driving while intoxicated charge in the Hamptons in 2014.