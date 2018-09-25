SC Supreme Court suspends indicted solicitor’s law license

South Carolina judicial officials have suspended the law license of the former lead prosecutor for the Columbia region after his indictment on more than two dozen fraud-related charges last week.

The state Supreme Court issued the order Monday for suspended Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson. Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Johnson last week after a federal grand jury indicted him on charges related to misspending public money for trips he took.

Johnson’s suspension was first reported by the Charleston Post & Courier.

The accusations stem from the use of public funds for foreign trips to locations such as the Galapagos islands and Europe. The indictments notes, on at least one occasion, Johnson’s public credit card was used to pay for hotel rooms in two different cities on the same night. His office’s communications director Nicole Hallett was also indicted. Both are accused of misusing more than $10,000 since 2016.

The State Grand Jury followed up with more indictments for embezzlement and misconduct in office.

Johnson had been serving out the last year of his term after losing a reelection bid in this summer’s Democratic primary.