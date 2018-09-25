South Carolina Emergency Response Team monitoring and preparing for rising river levels

The South Carolina Emergency Response Team is monitoring and preparing for the water levels of rivers to continue to rise. The forecast is for flood waters in portions of the Pee Dee region including Horry and Georgetown counties to crest this week.

Residents should continue to monitor local media and official, verified social media accounts from public safety agencies for the latest information. Information is also available on the South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s website at scemd.org.

Residents should consider the following:

Limit travel in Horry and Georgetown counties over the next few days due to ongoing severe flooding.

Expect traffic delays and impassable roads due to severe flooding. Conditions on major routes such as US 501, US 17 and SC 22 are expected to change frequently as flooding continues.

Be prepared to leave your home if told to do so by local public safety officials, but you do not need to wait to be told to evacuate if you feel unsafe.

Avoid flooded areas. Never move or drive around barricades.

For information on road closures and detours, visit scdot.org, call 511 or 1-855-GO-SCDOT (467-2368).

Call the state’s Public Information Phone System at 1-866-246-0133 for all other questions regarding flooding and Hurricane Florence.

Flood waters and standing waters pose various risks, including injury, infectious diseases, and chemical hazards. Flooded areas should be avoided.

File your insurance claims now. Residents registering for FEMA disaster assistance will need documentation from their insurance company.

Many organizations are offering help to residents impacted by flooding, scemd.org has a list of all the ways for people to get help and to volunteer or donate.

The Response Team has reported:

Rivers in several areas are still rising and will continue to rise this week.

The number of storm-related fatalities across the state is currently nine.

Interstate 95 is open to the North Carolina state line.

There are search and rescue teams as well as animal rescue teams staged and operating in several counties, as needed.

SCEMD Logistics has received more than 1,400 requests for resources from county emergency managers.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has reported 151 road closures around the state including 53 bridges.

There are 11 general population shelters open and two special medical needs shelters open with 199 people; officials have additional shelters on standby, ready to open if needed.

Additional law enforcement resources have been moved into Horry and Georgetown counties.

The Public Information Phone System has answered over 13,000 calls.

The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) continues to be fully operational, staffed by emergency personnel from multiple state agencies and emergency organizations. The SEOC will be operational 24 hours a day until further notice.