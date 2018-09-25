SC Emergency Response Team prepares for rising river levels closer to coast

The South Carolina Emergency Response Team is preparing as river levels continue to rise in Horry and Georgetown counties. The forecast predicts floodwaters will crest this week.

The state Emergency Management Division is urging residents in those counties to limit their travel due to flooding and road closures. It also warns to expect significant traffic delays as flooding potentially limits the ability to cross major highways such as U.S. 01, U.S. 17 and S.C. 22.

They also warned about 8,000 residents in Georgetown County to be prepared for potential evacuations and to avoid flooded areas. Never move or drive around barricades.

Nine deaths are blamed on the storm. A majority involved deaths in cars that either crashed or got stranded while attempting to cross water on the roadway.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported 151 road closures around the state, including 53 bridges.

There are 11 general population shelters open and two special medical needs shelters open with 199 people. Emergency officials have additional shelters on standby, ready to open if needed.

Additional law enforcement resources have been moved into Horry and Georgetown counties.

The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) continues to be fully operational, staffed by emergency personnel from multiple state agencies and emergency organizations. It will continue to be operational 24 hours a day until further notice.