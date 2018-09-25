U.S. Marshals warning residents not to fall for phone scam

The U.S. Marshals Service is warning South Carolina residents scammers are making calls telling people they have to pay a fine because they missed federal jury duty.

The U.S. Marshals in the District of South Carolina have been contacted from people statewide reporting they received suspicious calls from people claiming to be U.S. Marshals. The caller claims the citizen failed to report for federal jury duty and has to pay a fine ranging from $300 to $3,000. The citizen is told the fine must be paid in pre-paid credit cards such as Green Dot/MoneyPak cards. The caller will either ask the card be delivered to a “runner” at a federal courthouse or ask for the account number on the card.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Amanda Lyons says the calls may appear to be legitimate. They may give badge numbers or correct addresses for federal courthouses, U.S. Marshals offices or the names of federal judges

“They give you your home address. They give you your phone number. They may say, ‘I know your neighbors are the Johnsons or the Smiths,’ or ‘You live at 123 Main Street’ and they sound legitimate but they are not legitimate U.S. Marshals,” she said.

“We do not call you and ask you to pay a fine over the phone,” Lyons said. “The U.S. Marshals do not call people randomly and advise you that we are coming or need you to pay a fine. If you miss a court order for jury summons, we as the U.S. Marshals Service, come and knock on your door with the paperwork.”

“If the U.S. Marshals want you, we are coming to knock on your door.”

“We have been investigating it,” she said. “These scammers are very sophisticated. The phone numbers may seem legitimate to South Carolina. They may be 803, 864, or 843 area codes.”

Lyons said if you know someone who’s elderly and somewhat vulnerable, warn them not to fall for this scam.

“The moment you purchase this card, the moment you give them the number on the back of that card or present the card to a runner (person designated to deliver the card to), the money is legitimately gone,” she said. “Before you do any of this, please call your local law enforcement, your local Marshals Service or your local FBI.”

Lyons said never give out personal financial information over the phone. Click here for a link to report a call if you receive one.