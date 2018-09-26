New report on the impact if Medicaid was expanded in South Carolina

The Georgetown University Center for Children and Families and the University of North Carolina Rural Health Research Project released a new report on the expansion of Medicaid and the impact it may have had in South Carolina.

Executive director of the Center for Children and Families (CCF) and research professor at the Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy, Joan Alker, told South Carolina Radio Network that the report finds that certain areas of the state would have benefited if the state did expand it. “The bad news for states like South Carolina that didn’t expand Medicaid is that you continue to have some of the highest uninsured rates in the country. And those are particularly high in the rural areas.”

The reports suggests that states that expanded Medicaid, low-income adult citizens living in small towns and rural areas saw their uninsured rates improve from 35 percent to 16 percent, while those in non-expansion states only saw modest improvements to their uninsured rates from 38 percent to 32 percent. The sharpest decline in uninsured rates has occurred in rural areas of states that have expanded Medicaid.

“If South Carolina did go ahead and expand Medicaid that would be very good news for your small towns and rural communities,” said Alker.

The full report is available at ccf.georgetown.edu, along with interactive maps showing state and county-by-county breakdowns of coverage data.