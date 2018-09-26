SC Department of Commerce offers free lessons in coding to state residents

South Carolina residents can learn how to write computer codes for free through a new program called SC Codes.

Anyone can take the lessons for free from their computer at home or from a class with mentors who have jobs in technology. Everyone of all levels can participate.

“We will also have in-person site facilitation with mentors that will allow those people who are completing the program online to also have in-person mentorship opportunities,” said Kim Christ, Connectivity Specialist with the department’s Office of Innovation.

The program was offered statewide after a pilot program launched in 2016 with the non-profit Build Carolina in Greenville proved successful. About 150 people graduated from the program.

“This would be available to those who may not have been able to have a technology education before,” Christ said. “And it’s also available to those people who are in the technology field and they may want to level up and so they may be using this as professional development.”

Christ said the program is an effort to prepare the workforce for in-demand jobs in technology.

“We are trying to help our citizens be the workforce of the future so that they have the technology skills to work in our South Carolina industries. So we are offering this for free so that everyone has the same opportunity to work in those jobs,” she said.

“The continued development of South Carolina’s digital workforce is critical to ensuring future economic prosperity within our borders,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “Our ability to compete in the global economy will rely on the availability of an educated, job-ready technology workforce in South Carolina. SC Codes will help us develop such talent, preparing the citizens of this state for the jobs of tomorrow.”

“The beauty of the platform is that anyone who wants to learn to code can access educational resources that are specific to the needs of employers right here in our state,” said Lelia King, executive director of Build Carolina. “South Carolina is leading the charge when it comes to removing barriers to technical education, which will have a direct impact on our workforce, our innovative employers and our economy.”

The Office of Innovation also is looking for mentors, advocates and employers to participate.

“We’re looking for employers who are willing to embrace SC Codes students in apprenticeship roles once they leave the program,” Christ said.

“This is one of the many programs that will come out of the Office for Innovation,” said Department of Commerce spokesperson Adrienne Fairwell.

Click here for more information on SC Codes.