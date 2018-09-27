Bond set at $25,000 for suspended Midlands solicitor

Suspended Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson found himself on the opposite side of a Richland County Courtroom Thursday afternoon.

Instead of prosecuting a case, he was appearing for a bond hearing on charges of Misconduct in Office and Embezzlement of Public Funds. Judge Clifton Newman set a personal recognizance bond at $25,000 for Johnson.

Johnson is accused of using state drug forfeiture money for personal expenses.

A co-defendant, Johnson’s office assistant Nicole Holland, is charged with embezzlement of public funds in a related case. Her bond was set at the hearing at $25,000 as well.

On October 2, Johnson and Holland are due in federal court on more than two-dozen related charges. Earlier this week the state Supreme Court suspended Johnson’s law license.

Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Johnson last week after a federal grand jury indicted him on charges related to misspending public money for trips he took.

The accusations stem from the use of public funds for foreign trips to locations such as the Galapagos islands and Europe. The indictments notes, on at least one occasion, Johnson’s public credit card was used to pay for hotel rooms in two different cities on the same night. His office’s communications director Nicole Hallett was also indicted. Both are accused of misusing more than $10,000 since 2016.