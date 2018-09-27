Charleston’s mayor to look at flood controls in European country

Carleton’s mayor is headed overseas to look at flood controls in a European country.

The Post and Courier reports that mayor John Tecklenburg and members of his staff will travel to the Netherlands to study how they have been dealing with flooding.

The mayor said that Hurricane Florence showed that the city needs a better approach in dealing with flooding.

The trip will include stops to the Waal Room for the River project, the Deltares-Netherlands Centre for Coastal Research and various other projects.

In March a group from that country visited Charleston to see if they could offer some ideas.

In 1953, the Netherlands experienced major flooding that killed 3,000 people. After that, the government began public works projects and policies to prevent such flooding from occurring again, and it hasn’t. The country has started on a $3 billion program to reduce its chances of flooding.