Floodwaters shut down Conway water treatment plant, cause untreated water to flow out

State officials say flooding has swamped a wastewater treatment plant in Conway, forcing it to shut down and likely causing untreated wastewater to be released into a nearby stream.

The Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority notified the state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday that its Conway Wastewater Treatment Plant is “nonoperational” after it was overcome by floodwaters, according to a DHEC release.

“Citizens are advised to avoid all contact with water around and downstream of this facility,” the announcement stated. “DHEC continues to recommend that you minimize contact with flood waters to include impacted rivers and streams, because there are many health and safety concerns.”

DHEC has consistently warned residents to stay out of floodwater even before Wednesday’s breach. The agency said the water contains waste, potentially harmful substances or chemicals, such as gasoline runoff.

The plant is located in the heart of Conway, not far from Lake Busbee and the Waccamaw River.