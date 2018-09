Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Environmental officials say a wastewater treatment plant has shut down after it was flooded Wednesday

— Horry County leaders say floodwaters are finally starting to recede almost two weeks after Hurricane Florence made landfall

— Two killed after private plane goes off runway, crashes down embankment at Greenville airport

— Judge says he will need at least another week to decide if confidential political corruption report should be released