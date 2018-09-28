Deputies: Pilot ejected before military plane crash in Beaufort County

Beaufort County officials say a pilot was able to safely eject before his military plane crashed close to a Marine Corps Air Station on Friday.

The county sheriff’s office said the crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. on Little Barnwell Island in the Grays Hill community. Initial reports have not identified the type of military plane involved. Deputies say the pilot was recovered and was taken to a medical facility for evaluation. There were no injuries on the ground.

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort is only a few miles east of the crash site. However, officials there have not yet confirmed if it was one of their planes. The Associated Press quoted an anonymous military official who said the plane was an F-35B fighter on a training mission out of Beaufort.

Little Barnwell Island is an undeveloped marsh island located along Whale Branch.