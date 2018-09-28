Florence resident tests positive for West Nile Virus

A Florence resident has contracted West Nile Virus (WNV) as the result of a mosquito bite, according to a release from the city. Florence said it was notified by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“The City of Florence has had in place and will continue to run our normal mosquito operation of a fogger truck which follows a regular weekly route and also responds to work orders submitted by residents,” the release states. “City crews will also continue larval control which entails treating standing water areas with larvacide to eliminate mosquito’s larval habitat.”

The release said city staff will also help educate residents about mosquito prevention and protection tips door-to-door.

Florence’s codes enforcement office will also seek out nuisance concerns which could allow breeding environments for mosquitoes.

“It is imperative that residents are attentive to any area on their property that holds water and eliminate any water-filled containers,” according to the release.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention West Nile is a virus most commonly spread to people by mosquito bites. WNV cases have been reported in all of the continental United States.

Most people infected do not have symptoms. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness. You can reduce your risk of WNV by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites.

There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people.