Florence resident tests positive for West Nile Virus

A Florence resident has contracted West Nile Virus (WNV) as the result of a mosquito bite, according to a release from the city. The city was notified by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“The City of Florence has had in place and will continue to run our normal mosquito operation of a fogger truck which follows a regular weekly route and also responds to work orders submitted by residents,” according to the release. “City crews will also continue larval control which entails treating standing water areas with larvacide to eliminate mosquito’s larval habitat.”

“In addition to these regular activities, city staff will assist residents with educational information and resources on mosquito prevention and protection as requested,” according to the release. “A City representative will deliver educational material door to door for residents within a one-mile radius of the individual affected.”

“The City’s Codes Enforcement office will actively address nuisance concerns where residents are negligent in property maintenance and allow breeding environments for mosquitoes to develop. It is imperative that residents are attentive to any area on their property that holds water and eliminate any water-filled containers,” according to the release.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention West Nile is a virus most commonly spread to people by mosquito bites. In North America, cases of West Nile virus (WNV) occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall. WNV cases have been reported in all of the continental United States. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people.

Fortunately, most people infected with WNV do not have symptoms. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness. You can reduce your risk of WNV by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites.