Disaster recovery centers open in flood-drenched Pee Dee

South Carolina will open three Disaster Recovery Centers in the flood-damaged Pee Dee region.

Small Business Administration and Federal Emergency Management Administration officials said the centers open Tuesday in Chesterfield, Dillon, and Horry counties. They’re meant to help residents with damages and losses from Hurricane Florence’s aftermath.

The state Disaster Recovery Office officials say more than 1,500 homes were damaged by the storm, including more than 750 which either suffered major damage and 46 which were completely destroyed.

The centers will offer help on how to apply for federal assistance or grants. State officials say they expect other offices to open soon in other affected areas.

Locations:

— Chesterfield County: Northeast Technical College, Building 200, 1201 Chesterfield Highway in Cheraw. Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— Dillon County: City of Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon. Hours: Mondays to Fridays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— Horry County: Horry-Georgetown Technical College, 2050 US 501, Conway. Hours: Mondays to Fridays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, go to DisasterAssistance.gov; call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585); or download the FEMA app at fema.gov/mobile-app.